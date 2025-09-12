QuotesSections
DOGUSD
DOGUSD: Dogecoin USD

0.26967 USD 0.00277 (1.04%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Profit currency: US Dollar

DOGUSD price has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 0.26688 USD and at a high of 0.27178 USD.

Follow Dogecoin vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Dogecoin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DOGUSD News

Daily Range
0.26688 0.27178
Year Range
0.10014 0.48351
Previous Close
0.26690
Open
0.26691
Bid
0.26967
Ask
0.26997
Low
0.26688
High
0.27178
Volume
13.279 K
Daily Change
1.04%
Month Change
24.62%
6 Months Change
63.89%
Year Change
128.75%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev