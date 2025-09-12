Currencies / DOGUSD
DOGUSD: Dogecoin USD
0.26967 USD 0.00277 (1.04%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Profit currency: US Dollar
DOGUSD price has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 0.26688 USD and at a high of 0.27178 USD.
Follow Dogecoin vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Dogecoin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.26688 0.27178
Year Range
0.10014 0.48351
- Previous Close
- 0.26690
- Open
- 0.26691
- Bid
- 0.26967
- Ask
- 0.26997
- Low
- 0.26688
- High
- 0.27178
- Volume
- 13.279 K
- Daily Change
- 1.04%
- Month Change
- 24.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.89%
- Year Change
- 128.75%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev