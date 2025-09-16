Currencies / BTCUSD
BTCUSD: Bitcoin vs US Dollar
116552.90 USD 230.80 (0.20%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Bitcoin Profit currency: US Dollar
BTCUSD price has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 116501.00 USD and at a high of 116910.70 USD.
Follow Bitcoin vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Bitcoin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BTCUSD News
BTCUSD on the Community Forum
Trading Applications for BTCUSD
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (15)
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ] , [ My Channel ] , [ Set Files ] , [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (38)
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Big Candle Scanner Dashboard MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Enhance your trading strategy with the Big Candle Scanner Dashboard MT5, a versatile multi-asset dashboard designed to detect oversized bullish and bearish candles across numerous currency pairs and timeframes, signaling potential momentum shifts or volatility spikes. Rooted in classic candlestick analysis techniques popularized by traders like Steve Nison in the 1990s through his work on Japanese candlestick charting, this tool has become a staple for forex and crypto enthusiasts seeking to ca
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD and ETHUSD with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.87 (31)
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura BTC offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 2017 to 2025. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
Sapphire EA
Abdurahim Aras
4.11 (9)
SAPPHIRE EA | Everything for the Trader! SAPPHIRE EA is an advanced trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to enhance profits and optimize trading strategies. The EA is the result of years of research and development and is continuously updated and improved. Why SAPPHIRE EA? Does Not Use Risky Trading Methods : SAPPHIRE EA avoids dangerous strategies and does not use risky trading methods like Martingale and Grid. This aims to minimize investors' losses. Trend-Fol
Daily Range
116501.00 116910.70
Year Range
59229.74 124538.80
- Previous Close
- 116783.70
- Open
- 116783.70
- Bid
- 116552.90
- Ask
- 116553.20
- Low
- 116501.00
- High
- 116910.70
- Volume
- 2.039 K
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- 6.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.46%
- Year Change
- 82.83%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev