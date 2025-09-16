QuotesSections
BTCUSD: Bitcoin vs US Dollar

116552.90 USD 230.80 (0.20%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Bitcoin Profit currency: US Dollar

BTCUSD price has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 116501.00 USD and at a high of 116910.70 USD.

Follow Bitcoin vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Bitcoin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
116501.00 116910.70
Year Range
59229.74 124538.80
Previous Close
116783.70
Open
116783.70
Bid
116552.90
Ask
116553.20
Low
116501.00
High
116910.70
Volume
2.039 K
Daily Change
-0.20%
Month Change
6.85%
6 Months Change
41.46%
Year Change
82.83%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev