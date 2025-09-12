Currencies / XAUEUR
XAUEUR: Gold vs Euro
3102.30 EUR 6.65 (0.21%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: Euro
XAUEUR price has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 3100.51 EUR and at a high of 3114.22 EUR.
Follow Gold vs Euro dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Gold price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
3100.51 3114.22
Year Range
2361.92 3136.48
- Previous Close
- 3108.95
- Open
- 3108.82
- Bid
- 3102.30
- Ask
- 3102.60
- Low
- 3100.51
- High
- 3114.22
- Volume
- 19.419 K
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- 5.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.38%
- Year Change
- 31.23%
