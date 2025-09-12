QuotesSections
Currencies / XAUEUR
XAUEUR: Gold vs Euro

3102.30 EUR 6.65 (0.21%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: Euro

XAUEUR price has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 3100.51 EUR and at a high of 3114.22 EUR.

Follow Gold vs Euro dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Gold price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
3100.51 3114.22
Year Range
2361.92 3136.48
Previous Close
3108.95
Open
3108.82
Bid
3102.30
Ask
3102.60
Low
3100.51
High
3114.22
Volume
19.419 K
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
5.25%
6 Months Change
7.38%
Year Change
31.23%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev