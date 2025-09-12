Currencies / XTIUSD
XTIUSD: Crude Oil vs US Dollar
64.19 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar
XTIUSD price has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 64.10 USD and at a high of 64.66 USD.
Follow Crude Oil vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Crude Oil price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XTIUSD News
Trading Applications for XTIUSD
Daily Range
64.10 64.66
Year Range
54.73 80.99
- Previous Close
- 64.20
- Open
- 64.47
- Bid
- 64.19
- Ask
- 64.49
- Low
- 64.10
- High
- 64.66
- Volume
- 457
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.79%
- Year Change
- -6.98%
