Currencies / USDCHF
USDCHF: US Dollar vs Swiss Franc
0.78661 CHF 0.00103 (0.13%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Swiss Franc
USDCHF exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.78498 CHF and at a high of 0.78677 CHF per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs Swiss Franc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
USDCHF News
- USD/CHF plunges to 14-year low as Fed easing bets hammer the US Dollar
- USD/CHF Forex Signal 16/09: Drifts Lower (Chart)
- Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF bearish bias capped by Fed
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Drifts towards 0.79509 amid growing bearish traction
- USD/CHF trades flat around 0.7960, investors await Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CHF price forecast: Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs
- USD/CHF trades steadily below 0.8000 ahead of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data
- USD/CHF eases as Greenback declines amid Fed rate cut expectations
- USD/CHF Forecast 11/09: USD Sideways Against Franc (Chart)
- USD/CHF remains below 0.8000 as traders await US CPI for fresh cues
- Swiss Franc gains after weak US PPI; SNB’s Schlegel signals cautious stance
- USD/CHF: Near term bounce not ruled out – OCBC
- USD/CHF steady below 0.8000 as markets eye SNB speech, US inflation
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Steadies near 0.7970 as payroll revision sparks Fed cut bets
- USD/CHF steadies near 0.7940 ahead of US NFP revision
- USD/CHF Forecast 09/09: Weakness Targets 0.79 Support -Video
- CHF: SNB seems more tolerant of CHF strength – ING
- USD/CHF nears two-month lows at 0.7910 with US jobs in the spotlight
- USD/CHF hits multi-week lows at 0.7950 amid higher hopes of Fed easing
- USD/CHF Forecast 08/09: Plunges Below 0.80 (Chart)
- USD/CHF oscillates near one-month low, struggles below 0.8000 level
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 07th to 12th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Sinks below 0.80 on weak NFP data
Daily Range
0.78498 0.78677
Year Range
0.78498 0.92006
- Previous Close
- 0.7855 8
- Open
- 0.7854 6
- Bid
- 0.7866 1
- Ask
- 0.7869 1
- Low
- 0.7849 8
- High
- 0.7867 7
- Volume
- 2.439 K
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- -1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.96%
- Year Change
- -6.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev