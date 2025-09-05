QuotesSections
USDCHF: US Dollar vs Swiss Franc

0.78661 CHF 0.00103 (0.13%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Swiss Franc

USDCHF exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.78498 CHF and at a high of 0.78677 CHF per 1 USD.

Follow US Dollar vs Swiss Franc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.78498 0.78677
Year Range
0.78498 0.92006
Previous Close
0.7855 8
Open
0.7854 6
Bid
0.7866 1
Ask
0.7869 1
Low
0.7849 8
High
0.7867 7
Volume
2.439 K
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
-1.43%
6 Months Change
-10.96%
Year Change
-6.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev