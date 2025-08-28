Currencies / PG
PG: Procter & Gamble Company (The)
157.65 USD 0.80 (0.51%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PG exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 156.89 and at a high of 157.84.
Follow Procter & Gamble Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PG News
Daily Range
156.89 157.84
Year Range
149.91 180.43
- Previous Close
- 156.85
- Open
- 157.13
- Bid
- 157.65
- Ask
- 157.95
- Low
- 156.89
- High
- 157.84
- Volume
- 5.738 K
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.57%
- Year Change
- -9.00%
