PDD: PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares

129.29 USD 1.90 (1.49%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PDD exchange rate has changed by 1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 127.48 and at a high of 130.00.

Follow PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
127.48 130.00
Year Range
87.11 155.66
Previous Close
127.39
Open
127.62
Bid
129.29
Ask
129.59
Low
127.48
High
130.00
Volume
15.473 K
Daily Change
1.49%
Month Change
8.30%
6 Months Change
8.85%
Year Change
-3.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%