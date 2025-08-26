Currencies / PDD
PDD: PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares
129.29 USD 1.90 (1.49%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PDD exchange rate has changed by 1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 127.48 and at a high of 130.00.
Follow PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
127.48 130.00
Year Range
87.11 155.66
- Previous Close
- 127.39
- Open
- 127.62
- Bid
- 129.29
- Ask
- 129.59
- Low
- 127.48
- High
- 130.00
- Volume
- 15.473 K
- Daily Change
- 1.49%
- Month Change
- 8.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.85%
- Year Change
- -3.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%