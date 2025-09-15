Currencies / MSFT
MSFT: Microsoft Corporation
512.89 USD 2.47 (0.48%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MSFT exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 510.60 and at a high of 517.23.
Follow Microsoft Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MSFT News
MSFT on the Community Forum
Daily Range
510.60 517.23
Year Range
344.79 555.45
- Previous Close
- 515.36
- Open
- 516.60
- Bid
- 512.89
- Ask
- 513.19
- Low
- 510.60
- High
- 517.23
- Volume
- 13.197 K
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- 2.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.90%
- Year Change
- 19.71%
