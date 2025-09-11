QuotesSections
Currencies / TSM
Back to US Stock Market

TSM: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd

261.78 USD 0.41 (0.16%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TSM exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 260.61 and at a high of 266.43.

Follow Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TSM News

Daily Range
260.61 266.43
Year Range
134.25 266.43
Previous Close
261.37
Open
265.91
Bid
261.78
Ask
262.08
Low
260.61
High
266.43
Volume
12.354 K
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
15.92%
6 Months Change
57.33%
Year Change
48.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%