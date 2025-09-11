Currencies / TSM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TSM: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd
261.78 USD 0.41 (0.16%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TSM exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 260.61 and at a high of 266.43.
Follow Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TSM News
- Coherent, Lumentum, and Applied OptoElectronics stock poised for upside on AI growth
- ASML stock poised for 2027 upside, J.P. Morgan says worst likely behind
- TSMC Stock: Winning Quietly As AI Titans Battle (NYSE:TSM)
- IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Chip Leader Nova Is Breaking Out Past Its Latest Buy Point
- Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Taiwan likely to hold rates steady with economy buoyant for now: Reuters poll
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2025
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- 2 Top Bargain AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
- Arizona Oasis: Purity ReSource Water Tech Is A Game-Changer For The Desert - Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)
- Where Will TSMC Stock Be in 1 Year?
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Taiwan Semiconductor renforcera son réseau de fabrication de puces avec le hub de services de Pingtung | Benzinga France
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Look Like No-Brainer Buys Right Now
- With A Fed Rate Cut On The Horizon, Experts Say These 3 Asset Classes Could Be Game-Changers For Your Portfolio - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- What's Going On With AI Chip Stocks Friday? - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Friday? - Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)
- Taiwan Semi, Partner To Nvidia And Apple, Rips Higher On August Sales Growth Spike
- Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Outperform Nvidia by 2030
- 2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years
- Japan, Taiwan shares set records on tech boost, Fed cut hope
Daily Range
260.61 266.43
Year Range
134.25 266.43
- Previous Close
- 261.37
- Open
- 265.91
- Bid
- 261.78
- Ask
- 262.08
- Low
- 260.61
- High
- 266.43
- Volume
- 12.354 K
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 15.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 57.33%
- Year Change
- 48.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%