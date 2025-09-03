QuotesSections
ADAUSD: Cardano Vs USD

0.88045 USD 0.00604 (0.69%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Profit currency: US Dollar

ADAUSD price has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 0.87551 USD and at a high of 0.88395 USD.

Follow Cardano vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Cardano price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.87551 0.88395
Year Range
0.30694 1.32385
Previous Close
0.87441
Open
0.87675
Bid
0.88045
Ask
0.88075
Low
0.87551
High
0.88395
Volume
515
Daily Change
0.69%
Month Change
6.56%
6 Months Change
34.66%
Year Change
132.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev