Currencies / XOM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XOM: Exxon Mobil Corporation
114.68 USD 2.29 (2.04%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XOM exchange rate has changed by 2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.77 and at a high of 114.87.
Follow Exxon Mobil Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XOM News
- Chord Energy stock price target raised to $130 by UBS on Williston acquisition
- TD Cowen reiterates Hold rating on Chord Energy stock after $550M bolt-on deal
- Piper Sandler raises Chord Energy stock price target to $169 on XOM asset acquisition
- Can $13.8B in Cash Flow Shield Chevron From Oil Price Swings?
- Exxon to offer auto-voting to counter shareholder activism
- Rubis jumps 7% as CVC and Trafigura weigh takeover bids - report
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Chevron and Exxon – how do their portfolios compare?
- ConocoPhillips' High-Quality Assets: Key to Long-Term Profitability?
- Exxon Mobil Unveils Synthetic Graphite To Boost EV Battery Life By 30% - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)
- Why ExxonMobil Can Weather Market Uncertainty Better Than Peers
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- These 18 stocks will likely lead the market between now and December
- Stocks & Index Items to Watch from August's CPI Data
- ExxonMobil to Acquire Superior Graphite Assets, Boost EV Ambitions
- Rushing to Meet AI’s Energy Needs: Oil-Field Servicers
- Factbox-Top cases to be heard during US Supreme Court’s 2025-2026 term
- Is the Current Oil Price Favorable for ExxonMobil's Upstream Business?
- Qatar, in the firing line again, tries to balance diplomatic and business ambitions
- ExxonMobil anticipates EU to sign long-term US gas deals - report
- What's Going On With ExxonMobil Stock Wednesday? - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)
- Exxon expects EU to sign long-term US gas deals, FT reports
- Should You Buy Plug Power While It's Below $2?
- Carl Icahn Favorite, And IBD's Stock Of The Day, Breaks Out On Israel-Qatar Strike, Wider 'Crack'
Daily Range
112.77 114.87
Year Range
97.80 126.33
- Previous Close
- 112.39
- Open
- 112.95
- Bid
- 114.68
- Ask
- 114.98
- Low
- 112.77
- High
- 114.87
- Volume
- 18.243 K
- Daily Change
- 2.04%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.81%
- Year Change
- -1.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%