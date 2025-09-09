QuotesSections
Currencies / XOM
XOM: Exxon Mobil Corporation

114.68 USD 2.29 (2.04%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XOM exchange rate has changed by 2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.77 and at a high of 114.87.

Follow Exxon Mobil Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
112.77 114.87
Year Range
97.80 126.33
Previous Close
112.39
Open
112.95
Bid
114.68
Ask
114.98
Low
112.77
High
114.87
Volume
18.243 K
Daily Change
2.04%
Month Change
0.44%
6 Months Change
-3.81%
Year Change
-1.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%