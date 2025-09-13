Currencies / LLY
LLY: Eli Lilly and Company
768.55 USD 20.13 (2.69%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LLY exchange rate has changed by 2.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 744.70 and at a high of 770.37.
Follow Eli Lilly and Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LLY News
Daily Range
744.70 770.37
Year Range
644.51 937.00
- Previous Close
- 748.42
- Open
- 745.40
- Bid
- 768.55
- Ask
- 768.85
- Low
- 744.70
- High
- 770.37
- Volume
- 3.160 K
- Daily Change
- 2.69%
- Month Change
- 5.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.16%
- Year Change
- -13.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%