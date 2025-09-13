QuotesSections
Currencies / LLY
Back to US Stock Market

LLY: Eli Lilly and Company

768.55 USD 20.13 (2.69%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LLY exchange rate has changed by 2.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 744.70 and at a high of 770.37.

Follow Eli Lilly and Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LLY News

Daily Range
744.70 770.37
Year Range
644.51 937.00
Previous Close
748.42
Open
745.40
Bid
768.55
Ask
768.85
Low
744.70
High
770.37
Volume
3.160 K
Daily Change
2.69%
Month Change
5.57%
6 Months Change
-6.16%
Year Change
-13.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%