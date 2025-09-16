Currencies / US30
US30: US Wall Street 30 Index
45761.70 USD 27.00 (0.06%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
US30 price has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 45757.70 USD and at a high of 45816.70 USD.
Follow US Wall Street 30 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
45757.70 45816.70
Year Range
36424.90 46141.70
- Previous Close
- 45788.70
- Open
- 45796.50
- Bid
- 45761.70
- Ask
- 45762.00
- Low
- 45757.70
- High
- 45816.70
- Volume
- 3.413 K
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.49%
- Year Change
- 10.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev