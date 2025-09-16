QuotesSections
US30: US Wall Street 30 Index

45761.70 USD 27.00 (0.06%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

US30 price has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 45757.70 USD and at a high of 45816.70 USD.

Follow US Wall Street 30 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
45757.70 45816.70
Year Range
36424.90 46141.70
Previous Close
45788.70
Open
45796.50
Bid
45761.70
Ask
45762.00
Low
45757.70
High
45816.70
Volume
3.413 K
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
0.40%
6 Months Change
4.49%
Year Change
10.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev