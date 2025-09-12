QuotesSections
Currencies / JPM
Back to US Stock Market

JPM: JP Morgan Chase & Co

310.30 USD 1.20 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JPM exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 307.13 and at a high of 310.58.

Follow JP Morgan Chase & Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JPM News

Daily Range
307.13 310.58
Year Range
202.16 310.58
Previous Close
309.10
Open
309.56
Bid
310.30
Ask
310.60
Low
307.13
High
310.58
Volume
6.055 K
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
3.34%
6 Months Change
27.89%
Year Change
48.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%