Currencies / JPM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JPM: JP Morgan Chase & Co
310.30 USD 1.20 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JPM exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 307.13 and at a high of 310.58.
Follow JP Morgan Chase & Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JPM News
- Citi stock rating downgraded to Hold by Freedom Capital Markets
- Charlie Javice deserves 12 years prison for defrauding JPMorgan, US says
- The best-performing Dow stock this year isn’t Nvidia. How this bank rose to the top.
- Some law firms that cut deals with Trump take cases opposing his administration
- Fed rate-cut optimism has bond investors focusing on duration, steeper yield curve
- What Investors Get Out of Quarterly Earnings
- Companies are lining up for U.S. government investment, says banker on MP Materials deal
- CaixaBank’s €500 million contingent convertible securities see no stabilization
- Capital One Files Lawsuit Against FDIC Over Erroneous Charges
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- BAC's Leadership Changes: How Will This Impact Its Future Strategy?
- If You Invested $1000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, JPMorgan and Citigroup
- JPMorgan stock holds steady as Morgan Stanley maintains Equalweight rating
- Citigroup Is On A Path To 15% ROE (NYSE:C)
- Frank's Founder Charlie Javice Accepts Responsibility For $175M Fraud Ahead Of Sentencing - JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)
- Citi’s bill for London tower revamp hits $1.5 billion
- JPMorgan Chase: The Profit Engine That Remains Undervalued (NYSE:JPM)
- Schwab Sweeps Investing Ranks in IBD's Trust Survey
- Most Trusted Credit Card Companies: USAA Wins Customer Trust Again
- IBD's Sixth Annual Survey Of The Most Trusted Financial Companies
- Best Banks: Ensuring Financial Security Wins Customer Trust
- Boeing Stock: Dow Giant Warns Of This Certification Issue
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
Daily Range
307.13 310.58
Year Range
202.16 310.58
- Previous Close
- 309.10
- Open
- 309.56
- Bid
- 310.30
- Ask
- 310.60
- Low
- 307.13
- High
- 310.58
- Volume
- 6.055 K
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 3.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.89%
- Year Change
- 48.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%