Currencies / GBPJPY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen
199.902 JPY 0.079 (0.04%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Yen
GBPJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 199.615 JPY and at a high of 199.993 JPY per 1 GBP.
Follow Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPJPY News
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD high, holds above 200.00 ahead of UK jobs data
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- GBP/JPY climbs past 200.00, BoE and BoJ monetary policy meetings in focus
- GBP/JPY flat lines around 200.00 as BoE-BoJ meetings take center stage
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Positive bias persists near YTD high at 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 11/09: Continues to Grind (Video)
- GBP/JPY climbs above mid-199.00s; BoE-BoJ policy divergence cap gains
- GBP/JPY retreats to 199.00 amid BoJ rate hike bets and UK fiscal uncertainty
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak as BoJ rate hike bets lift JPY
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls face strong resistance at 200.30
- GBP/JPY retreats from the highest since July 2024, back below 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 08/09: Choppy Near 200 (Video)
- GBP/JPY pulls back below 199.50 despite bright UK consumption figures
- GBP/JPY edges higher to near 199.30 as UK gilts rebound faster than Japan’s bonds
- GBP/JPY oscillates near 199.00 amid mixed cues, BoJ-BoE divergence
- GBP/JPY retreats from 199.00 as UK bond concerns weigh
- GBP/JPY retreats from YTD peak amid UK bond yields
- GBP/JPY Forecast Today 02/09: GBP Strong Against Yen (Video)
- GBP/JPY revisits 200.00 as Japanese Yen underperforms across the board
- GBP/JPY slides to near 198.50, Japan’s Akazawa cancels visit to Washington
- GBP/JPY rises to near 199.00 as BoJ rate cut bets ease
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Giving signs of topping below 200.00
- GBP/JPY Forecast 25/08: Drops Against Yen (Video)
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Hesitates around 199.00 in risk-off markets
GBPJPY on the Community Forum
- Frank EA and 10p3 EAs (367)
- Trend Catching System - perfect... (140)
- Forex systems (140)
- GBPJPY & EURJPY Signal 90-125 pips/day (82)
- 100% winning EA，you can't find any EA better than this one on the web, looking for cooperation, also can develope EA for you. (61)
- GBPJPY sniper (44)
- Mahilosystem on GBPJPY (22)
- Doesnt autotrade all pairs (20)
- GBPJPY Analaysis (14)
- A journey with GBPJPY, GBPUSD and USDCHF (12)
- Trading with RSX and Murrey Math (12)
- Daily Signals ... (11)
Trading Applications for GBPJPY
Trend Matrix EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Trend Matrix EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market. The ultimate solution for traders seeki
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132441?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade Ma
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
News impact
Aleksander Gladkov
4.67 (9)
Choose the best trading tool: The impact of news on the exchange rate of a currency pair! As a news source you can use: Terminal calendar or Investing.com website In the second case, you will additionally need the Get News5 utility. The indicator combines well with the Trade maker utility, providing multi-currency trading. Calculates: indices of the impact of current news on currency pairs, taking into account market expectations. actual trend directions for 5 customizable timeframes and levels
Scalper Xau Eur Jpy
Tahir Mehmood
Scalper Pro – Advanced XAUUSD, EURUSD & JPY Scalping Indicator (M1/M5/M15) with Volume Spike + Market Structure Breakouts Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Scalper Pro. Scalper Pro is a high-performance Meta Trader 5 scalping indicator designed for professional traders who specialize in XAUUSD scalping, EURUSD day trading, and JPY breakout strategies . Built for M1 chart precision and supported by M5 and M15 multi-timeframe confirmation , Scalper Pro gives you accurate, real-time BUY and S
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF! - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market. With its help, you can enjoy the opportunity of making several hundred pi
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ: How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
Daily Range
199.615 199.993
Year Range
184.355 200.747
- Previous Close
- 199.82 3
- Open
- 199.81 0
- Bid
- 199.90 2
- Ask
- 199.93 2
- Low
- 199.61 5
- High
- 199.99 3
- Volume
- 11.755 K
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.24%
- Year Change
- 4.07%
17 September, Wednesday