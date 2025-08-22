QuotesSections
Currencies / GBPJPY
Back to Currencies

GBPJPY: Pound Sterling vs Yen

199.902 JPY 0.079 (0.04%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Yen

GBPJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 199.615 JPY and at a high of 199.993 JPY per 1 GBP.

Follow Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPJPY News

GBPJPY on the Community Forum

Trading Applications for GBPJPY

Trend Matrix EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Trend Matrix EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market. The ultimate solution for traders seeki
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132441?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade Ma
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Rise of Skywalker:    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.         Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.  The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in  the indicator    The Rise of Sky walker:   (   https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
News impact
Aleksander Gladkov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
Choose the best trading tool: The impact of news on the exchange rate of a currency pair! As a news source you can use: Terminal calendar or Investing.com website In the second case, you will additionally need the Get News5 utility. The indicator combines well with the Trade maker utility, providing multi-currency trading. Calculates: indices of the impact of current news on currency pairs, taking into account market expectations. actual trend directions for 5 customizable timeframes and levels
Scalper Xau Eur Jpy
Tahir Mehmood
Indicators
Scalper Pro – Advanced XAUUSD, EURUSD & JPY Scalping Indicator (M1/M5/M15) with Volume Spike + Market Structure Breakouts Trade Smarter. Trade Faster. Trade with Scalper Pro. Scalper Pro is a high-performance Meta Trader 5 scalping indicator designed for professional traders who specialize in XAUUSD scalping, EURUSD day trading, and JPY breakout strategies . Built for M1 chart precision and supported by M5 and M15 multi-timeframe confirmation , Scalper Pro gives you accurate, real-time BUY and S
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF!  - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market. With its help, you can enjoy the opportunity of making several hundred pi
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ:  How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs  } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
Daily Range
199.615 199.993
Year Range
184.355 200.747
Previous Close
199.82 3
Open
199.81 0
Bid
199.90 2
Ask
199.93 2
Low
199.61 5
High
199.99 3
Volume
11.755 K
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
0.78%
6 Months Change
3.24%
Year Change
4.07%
17 September, Wednesday