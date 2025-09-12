QuotesSections
Currencies / XAUUSD
XAUUSD: Gold vs US Dollar

3691.26 USD 1.57 (0.04%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar

XAUUSD price has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 3689.32 USD and at a high of 3695.31 USD.

Follow Gold vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Gold price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FREE
Daily Range
3689.32 3695.31
Year Range
2536.77 3703.06
Previous Close
3689.69
Open
3689.32
Bid
3691.26
Ask
3691.56
Low
3689.32
High
3695.31
Volume
7.947 K
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
7.12%
6 Months Change
18.19%
Year Change
40.12%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev