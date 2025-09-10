Currencies / NZDCAD
NZDCAD: New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar
0.82186 CAD 0.00054 (0.07%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: Canadian Dollar
NZDCAD exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.81781 CAD and at a high of 0.82299 CAD per 1 NZD.
Follow New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the New Zealand Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NZDCAD News
NZDCAD on the Community Forum
Trading Applications for NZDCAD
Daily Range
0.81781 0.82299
Year Range
0.78273 0.85848
- Previous Close
- 0.8224 0
- Open
- 0.8207 7
- Bid
- 0.8218 6
- Ask
- 0.8221 6
- Low
- 0.8178 1
- High
- 0.8229 9
- Volume
- 2.173 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 1.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.65%
- Year Change
- -4.25%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
CAD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $0.709 B
13:45
CAD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 2.00%
13:45
CAD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.8%
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.8%
- Prev
- -1.1%