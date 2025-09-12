Currencies / XAUCHF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XAUCHF: Gold vs Swiss Franc
2894.40 CHF 3.96 (0.14%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: Swiss Franc
XAUCHF price has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 2892.30 CHF and at a high of 2904.78 CHF.
Follow Gold vs Swiss Franc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Gold price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAUCHF News
- Tens of thousands protest Dundee’s Ecuador mine project near key water reserve
- Morgan Stanley CIO favors 60/20/20 portfolio strategy with gold as inflation hedge
- Trading Day: Fed clock tick-tock
- Gold hits record high of 3,703 ahead of Fed decision
- Why investors are on high alert for any signs of political interference in this week’s Fed decision
- Record-setting gold is having its best year since the 1970s
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- TSX futures edge lower as Bank of Canada and Fed policy decisions loom large
- Fund managers are ramping up on stocks — and finding them overvalued
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- This hedge fund smells blood in the water and is launching a short-selling strategy to capitalize
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- Specs extend Copper longs to one-year high – ING
- Gold Analysis Today 15/09: Bullish Stability Holds (Chart)
- South African markets soar despite weak economic data, slow reforms
- Gold prices hold near record highs ahead of Fed rate decision
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 15
- Stocks hesitate in Asia with a lot riding on the Fed
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drifts higher to near $3,650 as Fed is expected to cut rates
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- Gold rises as weak US sentiment and jobs data boost Fed cut outlook
- Gold has hit record highs more than 30 times this year. Is it too late to buy in?
Trading Applications for XAUCHF
GoldEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
GoldEdge Scalper is a powerful expert advisor (EA) tailored for trading GOLD and its various currency pairs—including XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUCHF and XAUEUR. Designed for both individual Forex traders and Prop Firm professionals, this EA stands out for its high-frequency trading capability and versatile strategy selection. Its primary strength lies in multi-currency trading across all major GOLD-related pairs, making it a top-tier solution for precious metal markets. A few copies available at 9
PropSurge One MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions and recommendations! Advisor for MT5, optimized for passing prop challenges. Overview This is a professional algorithmic trading system specifically designed to help traders pass prop firm challenges such as FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and more. Its strategy is based on volatility surges and strict risk control — without gambling-style tactics or unreliable logic. ️ Technical Specifications Platform
Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/algosuban Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762808 Launch Offer: Grab Xendro now at a special discounted price 55 ,next price: 75 (9/10 copies left). Welcome to Smart, Structured, No-Stress Trading Xendro isn’t just another expert advisor—it’s your silent trading partner engineered for efficiency, discipline, and consistent results. Whether you're scaling a small account or working with a prop firm, this EA helps you stay on track with
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method, XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.6 (48)
Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! This is the first smartest robot that trades gold or XAU with full pairs like XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD, and XAUCNH! I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportu
Gold Multi Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
5 (1)
Gold Multi Hunter is a Fully Automated, Open and Multi-Currency System for Trading XAU. DO NOT Use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for one chart XAUUSD m15. Each trade has a fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking. The System works on One XAUUSD m15 chart. The Algorithm trades in the evening quiet time after 22:00 . Gold Multi Hunter is able to simultaneously trade on 5 currency pairs XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUCHF. The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker .
Xendro MT4
Subandriah
Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/algosuban Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762808 Launch Offer: Grab Xendro now at a special discounted price 55 ,next price: 75 (9/10 copies left). Welcome to Smart, Structured, No-Stress Trading Xendro isn’t just another expert advisor—it’s your silent trading partner engineered for efficiency, discipline, and consistent results. Whether you're scaling a small account or working with a prop firm, this EA helps you stay on track with
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Looking to backtest your EA on Real Tick Data ? Look no further than Real Tick Data Creator Tick data on strategy tester is not real , and don't reflect how price really moved , instead it's just a simulation , but with this software you can backtest your strategies on real tick data. "Real Tick Data Creator" is an innovative software designed to provide traders using the Metatrader 4 platform with accurate and authentic tick data for their backtesting and analysis needs. With this powerful to
Daily Range
2892.30 2904.78
Year Range
2097.06 2931.04
- Previous Close
- 2898.36
- Open
- 2899.25
- Bid
- 2894.40
- Ask
- 2894.70
- Low
- 2892.30
- High
- 2904.78
- Volume
- 25.869 K
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- -0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.10%
- Year Change
- 36.59%
17 September, Wednesday