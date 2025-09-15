QuotesSections
Currencies / EURUSD
EURUSD: Euro vs US Dollar

1.18635 USD 0.00024 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: US Dollar

EURUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.18503 USD and at a high of 1.18731 USD per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
1.18503 1.18731
Year Range
1.01772 1.18787
Previous Close
1.1865 9
Open
1.1858 8
Bid
1.1863 5
Ask
1.1866 5
Low
1.1850 3
High
1.1873 1
Volume
2.744 K
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
1.45%
6 Months Change
9.72%
Year Change
6.56%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev