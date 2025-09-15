Currencies / EURUSD
EURUSD: Euro vs US Dollar
1.18635 USD 0.00024 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: US Dollar
EURUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.18503 USD and at a high of 1.18731 USD per 1 EUR.
Follow Euro vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EURUSD News
- EUR/USD surges to 1.1878, highest since 2021, as Fed cut bets sink Dollar
- EC President Ursula von der Leyen agrees to pressure Russia
- Forex Today: It’s all about the Federal Reserve
- EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1800 as strong US Retail Sales limits Dollar downside
- EUR is outperforming on ZEW surprise – Scotiabank
- EUR/USD Analysis 16/09: Will We See 1.20 Soon? (Chart)
- ECB’s Scicluna: There is no cut already in a box and waiting to be unpacked
- EUR/USD eyes another test of 1.18 – Commerzbank
- EUR/USD: Clear break above 1.1790 might shift the focus to 1.1830 – UOB Group
- EUR: Living with French political instability – ING
- When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 16/09: Bulls Threaten (Chart)
- EUR/USD extends gains as Fed easing hopes boost risk appetite
- ECB’s Kazaks: Reduction in rates is already very significant
- EUR/USD Forecast 16/09: Reaching Ceiling of Range (Video)
- ECB’s Villeroy: We "seriously" have to tackle France’s debt problem
- EUR/USD rises toward 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone, Germany data
- EUR/USD climbs as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
- EUR/USD extends gains as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
- EUR/USD steady above 1.1700 despite France downgrade – BBH
- EUR extending post-ECB gains – Scotiabank
- ECB’s Schnabel: Interest rates are in good place
- Opinion: This ‘digital cash’ pays you enough interest to worry your bank
- EUR/USD Analysis 15/09: Performance Remain Cautious (Chart)
Daily Range
1.18503 1.18731
Year Range
1.01772 1.18787
- Previous Close
- 1.1865 9
- Open
- 1.1858 8
- Bid
- 1.1863 5
- Ask
- 1.1866 5
- Low
- 1.1850 3
- High
- 1.1873 1
- Volume
- 2.744 K
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.72%
- Year Change
- 6.56%
