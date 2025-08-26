Currencies / DSHUSD
DSHUSD: Dashcoin vs US Dollar
20.070 USD 0.310 (1.57%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Dashcoin Profit currency: US Dollar
DSHUSD price has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 19.520 USD and at a high of 20.110 USD.
Follow Dash vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Dash price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
19.520 20.110
Year Range
17.470 71.130
- Previous Close
- 19.760
- Open
- 19.770
- Bid
- 20.070
- Ask
- 20.100
- Low
- 19.520
- High
- 20.110
- Volume
- 4.605 K
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.61%
- Year Change
- -23.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev