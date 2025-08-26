QuotesSections
Currencies / DSHUSD
Back to Cryptocurrencies

DSHUSD: Dashcoin vs US Dollar

20.070 USD 0.310 (1.57%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Dashcoin Profit currency: US Dollar

DSHUSD price has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 19.520 USD and at a high of 20.110 USD.

Follow Dash vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Dash price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DSHUSD News

Daily Range
19.520 20.110
Year Range
17.470 71.130
Previous Close
19.760
Open
19.770
Bid
20.070
Ask
20.100
Low
19.520
High
20.110
Volume
4.605 K
Daily Change
1.57%
Month Change
1.41%
6 Months Change
-24.61%
Year Change
-23.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev