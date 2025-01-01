US Stock Market - Symbols and Quotes

Stocks section covers stocks of the world's largest companies from all key economic sectors: Technology, Financial, Real Estate, Energy, Basic Materials, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Healthcare, Industrials and Utilities. Stocks, such as Apple, Tesla, JPMorgan, ExxonMobil, Johnson & Johnson and Prologis, allow investors and traders to assess the health of the global economy, analyze industry trends and find investment opportunities across different market segments.