Currencies / ORCL
ORCL: Oracle Corporation
303.32 USD 1.21 (0.40%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ORCL exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 302.62 and at a high of 319.97.
Follow Oracle Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORCL News
Daily Range
302.62 319.97
Year Range
118.86 345.72
- Previous Close
- 302.11
- Open
- 314.00
- Bid
- 303.32
- Ask
- 303.62
- Low
- 302.62
- High
- 319.97
- Volume
- 58.784 K
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- 37.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 117.03%
- Year Change
- 78.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%