QuotesSections
Currencies / ORCL
Back to US Stock Market

ORCL: Oracle Corporation

303.32 USD 1.21 (0.40%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ORCL exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 302.62 and at a high of 319.97.

Follow Oracle Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ORCL News

Daily Range
302.62 319.97
Year Range
118.86 345.72
Previous Close
302.11
Open
314.00
Bid
303.32
Ask
303.62
Low
302.62
High
319.97
Volume
58.784 K
Daily Change
0.40%
Month Change
37.15%
6 Months Change
117.03%
Year Change
78.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%