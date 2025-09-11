Currencies / DE40
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DE40: Germany 40 Index
23372.80 EUR 25.20 (0.11%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Euro
DE40 price has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 23369.30 EUR and at a high of 23410.20 EUR.
Follow Germany DAX 40 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DE40 News
- European fund managers turn more bullish on global growth despite weak U.S. jobs
- European stocks slip marginally; Fed meeting, economic data in focus
- Morning Bid: It’s all about central banks this week
- FTSE 100 today: Mining stocks lead index; economy stalls in July
- European stocks just higher; inflation, growth data in spotlight
- FTSE 100 today: Stocks climb, pound rises; ECB holds rates
Daily Range
23369.30 23410.20
Year Range
18186.50 24653.10
- Previous Close
- 23398.00
- Open
- 23390.30
- Bid
- 23372.80
- Ask
- 23373.10
- Low
- 23369.30
- High
- 23410.20
- Volume
- 2.743 K
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.33%
- Year Change
- 23.35%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.1%
- Prev
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
17:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev