QuotesSections
Currencies / DE40
Back to Indexes

DE40: Germany 40 Index

23372.80 EUR 25.20 (0.11%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Euro

DE40 price has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 23369.30 EUR and at a high of 23410.20 EUR.

Follow Germany DAX 40 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DE40 News

Daily Range
23369.30 23410.20
Year Range
18186.50 24653.10
Previous Close
23398.00
Open
23390.30
Bid
23372.80
Ask
23373.10
Low
23369.30
High
23410.20
Volume
2.743 K
Daily Change
-0.11%
Month Change
-1.29%
6 Months Change
3.33%
Year Change
23.35%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev