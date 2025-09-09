QuotesSections
Currencies / COST
COST: Costco Wholesale Corporation

955.22 USD 4.88 (0.51%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COST exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 951.00 and at a high of 959.56.

Follow Costco Wholesale Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
951.00 959.56
Year Range
867.16 1078.24
Previous Close
960.10
Open
959.10
Bid
955.22
Ask
955.52
Low
951.00
High
959.56
Volume
1.128 K
Daily Change
-0.51%
Month Change
1.57%
6 Months Change
1.30%
Year Change
7.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%