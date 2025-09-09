Currencies / COST
COST: Costco Wholesale Corporation
955.22 USD 4.88 (0.51%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COST exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 951.00 and at a high of 959.56.
Follow Costco Wholesale Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
COST News
Daily Range
951.00 959.56
Year Range
867.16 1078.24
- Previous Close
- 960.10
- Open
- 959.10
- Bid
- 955.22
- Ask
- 955.52
- Low
- 951.00
- High
- 959.56
- Volume
- 1.128 K
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- 1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.30%
- Year Change
- 7.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%