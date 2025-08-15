Currencies / USTECH100M
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USTECH100M: USTECH100mini
24306.0 USD 2.9 (0.01%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
USTECH100M price has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 24300.3 USD and at a high of 24326.5 USD.
Follow US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) Mini Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USTECH100M News
- The hurdles are low for another 10% gain for the S&P 500, says this Wall Street veteran
- The dot-com era’s most celebrated analyst says there will be a big AI bust — he just doesn’t know when
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
- Why JPMorgan is warning the Fed rate cut everyone expects could sink stocks
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation reports, oil gains after OPEC+ raises output
- Nvidia stock has been in something of a rut. One analyst says the price could double.
- $5,000 gold and other trades that Goldman, JPMorgan say may be coming if the market loses faith in the Fed
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Gold’s true value is how useless it is to other markets, says this storied hedge fund
- Gold prices hit all-time high on rising uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures little changed
- Yes, rate cuts will be good for stocks. But here’s why it means the Fed will be stimulating an economy that doesn’t need it.
- How Vanguard defends a super-conservative strategy that has proved surprisingly controversial
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- U.S. stock futures flat following Friday’s Fed-fueled rally
- There’s a slow motion crisis in bonds — and this bearish strategist thinks it will hit stocks
- Meredith Whitney famously called the 2008 financial crisis. Here’s the new problem with the U.S. economy, she says
- Gold has crushed stocks, bonds and even bitcoin in 2025. This banking giant just got more bullish.
- Without this Jackson Hole signal, stocks could slide 15% in the fall, says one strategist
- U.S. stock futures inch higher following Trump-Putin summit; Wall Street awaits Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting
- Goldman researchers warn of an unfriendly asymmetry: Why the next big market move may be down.
Daily Range
24300.3 24326.5
Year Range
16313.7 24419.1
- Previous Close
- 24303.1
- Open
- 24305.2
- Bid
- 24306.0
- Ask
- 24309.0
- Low
- 24300.3
- High
- 24326.5
- Volume
- 7.563 K
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 3.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.34%
- Year Change
- 21.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev