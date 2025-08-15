QuotesSections
Currencies / USTECH100M
Back to Indexes

USTECH100M: USTECH100mini

24306.0 USD 2.9 (0.01%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USTECH100M price has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 24300.3 USD and at a high of 24326.5 USD.

Follow US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) Mini Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USTECH100M News

Daily Range
24300.3 24326.5
Year Range
16313.7 24419.1
Previous Close
24303.1
Open
24305.2
Bid
24306.0
Ask
24309.0
Low
24300.3
High
24326.5
Volume
7.563 K
Daily Change
0.01%
Month Change
3.68%
6 Months Change
26.34%
Year Change
21.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev