SOLUSD: Solana Token vs US Dollar

235.8000 USD 1.6900 (0.71%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Solana Token Profit currency: US Dollar

SOLUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 235.2900 and at a high of 238.8400.

Follow Solana Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SOLUSD News

Daily Range
235.2900 238.8400
Year Range
94.6730 293.4372
Previous Close
237.4900
Open
237.4800
Bid
235.8000
Ask
235.8030
Low
235.2900
High
238.8400
Volume
7.022 K
Daily Change
-0.71%
Month Change
15.45%
6 Months Change
89.17%
Year Change
50.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev