Currencies / SOLUSD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SOLUSD: Solana Token vs US Dollar
235.8000 USD 1.6900 (0.71%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Solana Token Profit currency: US Dollar
SOLUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 235.2900 and at a high of 238.8400.
Follow Solana Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOLUSD News
- Bitcoin To Hit $750,000 By 2030 With ETH And SOL As Survivors, Says Pantera CEO
- SEC could blow crypto ETP market "wide open" through generic listing framework: Bitwise
- Solana Treasury Trend Accelerates: Pantera’s Helius Push Holdings Past $3B
- Crypto Funds See $3.3 Billion Comeback, Bitcoin And Ethereum Lead Rebound
- Why Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is bullish on Solana
- Beyond USDT: Tether's New USAT Stablecoin Targets U.S. Market -- Should You Care?
- Solana DATs Will Outpace Bitcoin, Says Multicoin Capital Co-Founder
- Forward Industries Launches Solana Treasury With $1.58 Billion Purchase
- Solana (SOL) Corrects Some Gains – Is a Bigger Pullback Coming?
- Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy
- Anthony Scaramucci Congratulates Helium Medical, Pantera Capital On $500 Million Solana Treasury Move - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- Solana Faces Bold $460 Target As Galaxy Digital Drives Heavy Buying
- Solana Price Prediction: September Outlook Brightens as Galaxy Digital Fuels Another Rally
- Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8% - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- Bitcoin Flat As Fed Policy Meet Looms; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Decline: Analyst Flags Support Where They Plan To 'Load Heavily' On ETH - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- Solana treasury demand and ETF inflows rise as Helius plans $1.25 billion SOL offering
- XRP’s Market Cap Beats Out Heavy Hitters In Climb Into 100 Top Global Assets — Here Are The Numbers
- Bitcoin To Reach $750,000 In The Next 5 Years, Pantera Capital's Dan Morehead Says
- Solana Gets First Billion-Dollar Publicly Traded Treasury as Forward Industries Buys 6.8M SOL
- Digital Asset Inflows Hit $3.3B, Lifting AuM to $239B as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Surge: CoinShares
- Inside Helius Medical's $500 Million Raise — And Its Solana Treasury Plans - Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT)
- BitMine Reports $10.8 Billion Ethereum, Bitcoin, 'Moonshot' Crypto Holdings - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR)
- Forward Industries Buys $1.58 Billion In SOL, As Michael Saylor's Strategy Continues BTC Accumulation - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start Monday With Weakness
Daily Range
235.2900 238.8400
Year Range
94.6730 293.4372
- Previous Close
- 237.4900
- Open
- 237.4800
- Bid
- 235.8000
- Ask
- 235.8030
- Low
- 235.2900
- High
- 238.8400
- Volume
- 7.022 K
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- 15.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 89.17%
- Year Change
- 50.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev