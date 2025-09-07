QuotesSections
Currencies / XAGAUD
Back to Metals

XAGAUD: Silver vs Australian Dollar

63.699 AUD 0.069 (0.11%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: Australian Dollar

XAGAUD price has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 63.614 AUD and at a high of 63.791 AUD.

Follow Silver vs Australian Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Silver price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XAGAUD News

Daily Range
63.614 63.791
Year Range
44.756 64.356
Previous Close
63.630
Open
63.660
Bid
63.699
Ask
63.729
Low
63.614
High
63.791
Volume
1.774 K
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
5.00%
6 Months Change
16.76%
Year Change
41.44%
17 September, Wednesday