Currencies / XAGAUD
XAGAUD: Silver vs Australian Dollar
63.699 AUD 0.069 (0.11%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: Australian Dollar
XAGAUD price has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 63.614 AUD and at a high of 63.791 AUD.
Follow Silver vs Australian Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Silver price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAGAUD News
Daily Range
63.614 63.791
Year Range
44.756 64.356
- Previous Close
- 63.630
- Open
- 63.660
- Bid
- 63.699
- Ask
- 63.729
- Low
- 63.614
- High
- 63.791
- Volume
- 1.774 K
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 5.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.76%
- Year Change
- 41.44%
17 September, Wednesday