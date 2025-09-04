Currencies / XNGUSD
XNGUSD: Natural Gas vs US Dollar
3.1070 USD 0.2220 (6.67%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar
XNGUSD price has changed by -6.67% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 3.0950 USD and at a high of 3.1090 USD.
Follow Natural Gas vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Natural Gas price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
3.0950 3.1090
Year Range
2.1030 4.8840
- Previous Close
- 3.3290
- Open
- 3.0960
- Bid
- 3.1070
- Ask
- 3.1100
- Low
- 3.0950
- High
- 3.1090
- Volume
- 262
- Daily Change
- -6.67%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.46%
- Year Change
- 15.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev