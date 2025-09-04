QuotesSections
Currencies / XNGUSD
Back to Commodities

XNGUSD: Natural Gas vs US Dollar

3.1070 USD 0.2220 (6.67%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar

XNGUSD price has changed by -6.67% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 3.0950 USD and at a high of 3.1090 USD.

Follow Natural Gas vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Natural Gas price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XNGUSD News

Daily Range
3.0950 3.1090
Year Range
2.1030 4.8840
Previous Close
3.3290
Open
3.0960
Bid
3.1070
Ask
3.1100
Low
3.0950
High
3.1090
Volume
262
Daily Change
-6.67%
Month Change
0.62%
6 Months Change
-25.46%
Year Change
15.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev