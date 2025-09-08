Currencies / MA
MA: Mastercard Incorporated
582.95 USD 0.03 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MA exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 579.28 and at a high of 583.99.
Follow Mastercard Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
579.28 583.99
Year Range
465.59 601.77
- Previous Close
- 582.98
- Open
- 579.99
- Bid
- 582.95
- Ask
- 583.25
- Low
- 579.28
- High
- 583.99
- Volume
- 1.909 K
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- -2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.86%
- Year Change
- 17.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%