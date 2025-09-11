QuotesSections
USDJPY: US Dollar vs Yen

146.535 JPY 0.088 (0.06%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Yen

USDJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 146.199 JPY and at a high of 146.606 JPY per 1 USD.

Follow US Dollar vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USDJPY News

USDJPY on the Community Forum

Daily Range
146.199 146.606
Year Range
139.877 158.876
Previous Close
146.44 7
Open
146.44 3
Bid
146.53 5
Ask
146.56 5
Low
146.19 9
High
146.60 6
Volume
6.645 K
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
-0.34%
6 Months Change
-2.26%
Year Change
2.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev