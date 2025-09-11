Currencies / USDJPY
USDJPY: US Dollar vs Yen
146.535 JPY 0.088 (0.06%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Yen
USDJPY exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 146.199 JPY and at a high of 146.606 JPY per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
USDJPY News
- USD/JPY tumbles below 146.50, all eyes on Fed rate decision
- USD/JPY sinks to one-week low ahead of Fed interest rate decision, BoJ in focus
- USD/JPY Forecast 16/09: Negative Against Yen (Video)
- Japan’s Kato: Will consider measures to raise pressure on Russia, coordinate with G7 countries
- Japanese Yen struggles for direction as central bank decisions loom
- Japan’s Hayashi: Tokyo pleased with implementation of tariff agreement with the US
- USD/JPY: Likely to trade in a range of 147.20/148.15 – UOB Group
- USD/JPY declines to near 147.30 as US Dollar falls, Fed-BoJ policy eyed
- USD/JPY Forecast 15/09: Fed Decision Looms (Chart)
- Japanese Yen stuck in range as traders eye FOMC and BoJ decisions
- Japanese Yen flat lines near 147.50 as Fed rate cut bets grow
- USD/JPY: A narrower range of 146.20/148.50 may be enough to contain the price – UOB Group
- JPY: Statement with the US emphasises renunciation of FX manipulation – Commerzbank
- USD/JPY nears 148.00 with the Yen weighed by political uncertainty
- Japan’s Akazawa: US tariffs of 15% could cut Japanese corporate earnings by up to 3%
- Japanese Yen struggles as political uncertainty and risk-on mood weigh
- US and Japan reaffirm their agreement not to manipulate FX rates
- Японская иена укрепляется до уровня 147,00 на фоне устойчивых ожиданий снижения ставок ФРС
- Japanese Yen strengthens to near 147.00 as Fed rate cut bets stay firm
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- USD/JPY drops below 147.50 on renewed USD weakness
- JPY is underperforming on political developments – Scotiabank
- USD/JPY jumps to near 148.00, investors await US CPI data
- USD/JPY is expected to trade in a range of 146.00/149.00 – UOB Group
Daily Range
146.199 146.606
Year Range
139.877 158.876
- Previous Close
- 146.44 7
- Open
- 146.44 3
- Bid
- 146.53 5
- Ask
- 146.56 5
- Low
- 146.19 9
- High
- 146.60 6
- Volume
- 6.645 K
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- -0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.26%
- Year Change
- 2.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev