XAUGBP: Gold vs Great Britain Pound

2698.68 GBP 4.88 (0.18%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: Pound Sterling

XAUGBP price has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 2697.69 GBP and at a high of 2706.24 GBP.

Follow Gold vs Great Britain Pound dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Gold price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XAUGBP News

Trading Applications for XAUGBP

Daily Range
2697.69 2706.24
Year Range
1968.08 2712.09
Previous Close
2703.56
Open
2703.59
Bid
2698.68
Ask
2698.98
Low
2697.69
High
2706.24
Volume
73.527 K
Daily Change
-0.18%
Month Change
5.80%
6 Months Change
11.57%
Year Change
37.12%
17 September, Wednesday