Currencies / NFLX
NFLX: Netflix Inc - Common Stock
1202.76 USD 0.50 (0.04%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NFLX exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1197.28 and at a high of 1208.99.
Follow Netflix Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NFLX News
- ROKU Appreciates 26.3% YTD: Three Key Reasons to Hold the Stock Now
- Webtoon Entertainment: Power Catalysts In Place To Drive Growth (NASDAQ:WBTN)
- Netflix's Ad Business: Game Changer or Overhyped?
- Company News for Sep 16, 2025
- Netflix (NFLX) Hails Canelo vs. Crawford as Most-Viewed Men’s Fight - TipRanks.com
- 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
- BNP Paribas Exane initiates Spotify stock with Outperform rating
- Netflix Joins Google On Two Elite Lists. Now The Trial Begins.
- Options Traders Cheer as Netflix Stock (NFLX) Tumbles on Peer Buyout Rumors - TipRanks.com
- Seeking Outsized Gains? 3 Traits Outperfoming Stocks Possess
- Netflix (NFLX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- Apple's TV+ Business Gets a Boost With 22 Emmy Wins: What's Ahead?
- Bernstein reiterates Netflix stock rating at Outperform amid content concerns
- Netflix’s ties to Paramount and Warner Bros.: How much do they matter?
- Amazon stock secures key Netflix ad inventory partnership
- Netflix Is Just Getting Started: Here Are 3 Growth Drivers for the Next Few Years
- Down a Lot, Up a Little and 10X Winners
- Why Is Everyone Talking About Netflix?
- Is Disney's DTC Momentum the Key to Reviving Entertainment Margins?
- Disney And Netflix Stocks Fall Amid Warner Bros. Merger Speculation - Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Will Amazon Partnership Help Netflix Double Ad Revenue Targets?
- 1 Reason Wall Street Is Obsessed With Netflix Stock
- What's Going On With Netflix Stock Friday? - Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)
- Up More Than 40% This Year, Can Netflix Stock Keep Rising?
Daily Range
1197.28 1208.99
Year Range
685.57 1341.15
- Previous Close
- 1202.26
- Open
- 1205.64
- Bid
- 1202.76
- Ask
- 1203.06
- Low
- 1197.28
- High
- 1208.99
- Volume
- 1.828 K
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.68%
- Year Change
- 68.94%
