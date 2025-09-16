BTCEUR price has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 98151.055 EUR and at a high of 98528.641 EUR.

Follow Bitcoin vs Euro dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Bitcoin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.