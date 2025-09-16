QuotesSections
BTCEUR: Bitcoin vs Euro

98257.672 EUR 114.508 (0.12%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Bitcoin Profit currency: Euro

BTCEUR price has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 98151.055 EUR and at a high of 98528.641 EUR.

Follow Bitcoin vs Euro dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Bitcoin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
98151.055 98528.641
Year Range
53920.906 106551.063
Previous Close
98372.180
Open
98372.148
Bid
98257.672
Ask
98257.702
Low
98151.055
High
98528.641
Volume
12.733 K
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
5.31%
6 Months Change
29.08%
Year Change
71.63%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev