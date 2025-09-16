Currencies / US500
US500: US SPX 500 Index
6610.20 USD 2.00 (0.03%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
US500 price has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 6606.90 USD and at a high of 6613.90 USD.
Follow US SPX 500 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
US500 News
Daily Range
6606.90 6613.90
Year Range
4799.90 6635.20
- Previous Close
- 6608.20
- Open
- 6608.80
- Bid
- 6610.20
- Ask
- 6610.50
- Low
- 6606.90
- High
- 6613.90
- Volume
- 1.252 K
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.96%
- Year Change
- 17.05%
