US500: US SPX 500 Index

6610.20 USD 2.00 (0.03%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

US500 price has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 6606.90 USD and at a high of 6613.90 USD.

Follow US SPX 500 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

US500 News

Daily Range
6606.90 6613.90
Year Range
4799.90 6635.20
Previous Close
6608.20
Open
6608.80
Bid
6610.20
Ask
6610.50
Low
6606.90
High
6613.90
Volume
1.252 K
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
1.64%
6 Months Change
10.96%
Year Change
17.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev