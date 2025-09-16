Currencies / NVDA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVDA: NVIDIA Corporation
175.38 USD 2.37 (1.33%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVDA exchange rate has changed by -1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 174.81 and at a high of 177.50.
Follow NVIDIA Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVDA News
- Positives Are Priced In For Oracle: But Here's Why I'm Initiating With A Buy Rating (ORCL)
- INTC vs. AMD: Which AI-Driven Chip Stock Should You Bet on Now?
- Micron’s stock is heading for its best winning streak since 2019. Here’s why.
- ASML Soars 16% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- CoreWeave upgraded as GPU outsourcing boom outweighs business model flaws
- 3 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- Micron numbers raised at Mizuho as HBM4 seen as two-horse race
- Company News for Sep 16, 2025
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Nvidia Has Changed the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Once Again With Its Latest Product
- CoreWeave and Nvidia Made a Deal That Has Investors Questioning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Demand
- CoreWeave stock gains as Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating
- Nvidia’s new China-focused AI chip faces tepid demand - Reuters
- The best-performing Dow stock this year isn’t Nvidia. How this bank rose to the top.
- Treasury Secretary Bessent says Fed has been behind the curve
- These stock-market experts don’t love AI. Here’s what they do recommend.
- 3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Coherent, Lumentum, and Applied OptoElectronics stock poised for upside on AI growth
NVDA on the Community Forum
Trading Applications for NVDA
Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest. It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
Opening Gap Trader
Simon Reger
4 (1)
The Opening Gap EA is particularly suitable for trading the gaps at the opening of stock prices. Since stocks generally rise more than they fall, only buy positions are opened. The trade is placed shortly before the end of trading hours and closed the next day immediately after opening. The gap created here is then taken as profit. Good profits were generated in the backtest with NVDA. This EA is a good addition to the EA portfolio. Advantages of the EA: No martingale, no grid system Every tra
FREE
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Overview MAM Gold MT5 is an Expert Advisor built exclusively for single stocks (equities/stock-CFDs). It is long-only, uses trend confirmation (EMA alignment) with volatility filters, and applies an adaptive trailing module for exits. The EA does not use martingale or uncontrolled averaging. If attached to a non-stock symbol, it remains idle. What it does Trades stocks only; long entries when trend and volatility conditions align ATR/EMA-aware trailing with optional partial exits Optional pyra
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
RTR Momentum Trend All Symbols Unlimited
Retail Trading Realities LTD
[Signal] [Signal High Risk Flip Challenge] [set files] [$Million dollar backtest] [Normal setting] [10% DD setting] [20% DD setting] [30% DD setting] [crypto portfolio] [individual symbol settings] [EA inputs explained] [PDF Manual] This EA is exclusive to and only sold on MQL5.com Buy this and get another EA for free (the free EA will be sent vis email and locked your MT5 account number, up to 2 account numbers allowed ) Introducing the all-new, improved RTR Momentum Trend EA f
Risk Validator
Thiago Chagas Brito
Evaluate operational viability in each timeframe and in any instrument, according to their respective spread and percentage volatility, which are essential for correct risk management in your trades. This indicator is essential for both Day Traders and Swing Traders, as in addition to evaluating operational viability in each timeframe, it is also possible to identify the fair minimum stop for each period and instrument. Example in Swing Trade: your broker charges a spread equivalent to 0.05%
Daily Range
174.81 177.50
Year Range
86.62 184.47
- Previous Close
- 177.75
- Open
- 176.99
- Bid
- 175.38
- Ask
- 175.68
- Low
- 174.81
- High
- 177.50
- Volume
- 143.989 K
- Daily Change
- -1.33%
- Month Change
- 3.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.61%
- Year Change
- 44.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%