AMZN: Amazon.com Inc
234.44 USD 3.01 (1.30%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMZN exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 234.44 and at a high of 234.46.
Follow Amazon.com Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMZN News
- Pinterest vs. Etsy: Which Social E-Commerce Stock Holds Promise?
- SoundHound vs. C3.ai: Which AI Stock Has More Upside Now?
- Amazon stock price target raised to $270 from $250 at Truist Securities
- TD Cowen raises Alphabet stock price target to $270 on cloud survey results
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Amazon stock, cites AWS GenAI growth
- Amazon ropes in Fay to offer dietitian services on telehealth platform
- Retail sales are strong for the third month in a row. Economy still seems to be in pretty good shape.
- OppFi and UnitedHealth have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Wall St edges lower as markets await Fed rate decision, assess retail data
- Prediction: 3 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now
- AI frenzy has been "major driver" of single-stock volatility, Barclays says
- Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) Commits £5B in UK AI Investments Ahead of Trump’s Visit - TipRanks.com
- Should You Forget BigBear.ai and Buy 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Right Now?
- 3 Dividend-Paying ETFs to Buy in September Even If the S&P 500 Sells Off
- MongoDB Stock Added To Analyst 'Best Ideas List' With 'AI Strategy Accelerating'
- Netflix Joins Google On Two Elite Lists. Now The Trial Begins.
- This Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF Has Outperformed the Market By 2.4X Since Inception and Only Holds Profitable Companies
- Jim Cramer drops blunt 3-word message on TikTok buyers
- Oracle's AI Gains 'Are Clear.' Here's How Its Cloud Stacks Up Against Amazon, Microsoft, Google.
- Is Nvidia Stock Still a Buy Amid Increased Competition & China Headwinds
- Amazon (AMZN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%
- Neoclouds see strong demand but heavy costs
- 11 fast-growing small-cap stocks that could get a boost from the Fed’s next move
234.44 234.46
Year Range
161.38 242.52
- Previous Close
- 231.43
- Open
- 234.46
- Bid
- 234.44
- Ask
- 234.74
- Low
- 234.44
- High
- 234.46
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- 4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.80%
- Year Change
- 26.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%