XAUAUD: Gold vs Australian Dollar
5507.28 AUD 11.72 (0.21%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: Australian Dollar
XAUAUD price has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 5504.85 AUD and at a high of 5526.43 AUD.
Follow Gold vs Australian Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Gold price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAUAUD News
- Tens of thousands protest Dundee’s Ecuador mine project near key water reserve
- Morgan Stanley CIO favors 60/20/20 portfolio strategy with gold as inflation hedge
- Trading Day: Fed clock tick-tock
- Gold hits record high of 3,703 ahead of Fed decision
- Why investors are on high alert for any signs of political interference in this week’s Fed decision
- Record-setting gold is having its best year since the 1970s
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- TSX futures edge lower as Bank of Canada and Fed policy decisions loom large
- Fund managers are ramping up on stocks — and finding them overvalued
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- This hedge fund smells blood in the water and is launching a short-selling strategy to capitalize
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- Specs extend Copper longs to one-year high – ING
- Gold Analysis Today 15/09: Bullish Stability Holds (Chart)
- South African markets soar despite weak economic data, slow reforms
- Gold prices hold near record highs ahead of Fed rate decision
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 15
- Stocks hesitate in Asia with a lot riding on the Fed
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drifts higher to near $3,650 as Fed is expected to cut rates
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- Gold rises as weak US sentiment and jobs data boost Fed cut outlook
- Gold has hit record highs more than 30 times this year. Is it too late to buy in?
Daily Range
5504.85 5526.43
Year Range
3802.58 5563.42
- Previous Close
- 5519.00
- Open
- 5519.11
- Bid
- 5507.28
- Ask
- 5507.58
- Low
- 5504.85
- High
- 5526.43
- Volume
- 11.879 K
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- 4.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.20%
- Year Change
- 44.57%
17 September, Wednesday