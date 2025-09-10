Currencies / JNJ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JNJ: Johnson & Johnson
177.11 USD 0.34 (0.19%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JNJ exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 175.65 and at a high of 177.61.
Follow Johnson & Johnson dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JNJ News
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- How Trump's Drug Pricing Policies Could Trigger An Epic Pharma Collapse
- Abivax stock maintains Buy rating at Guggenheim as IBD drug data shows promise
- ISRG Stock Down More than 13% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- If You'd Invested $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- JNJ Seeks EU Approval for Oral Psoriasis Drug Icotrokinra
- AbbVie Settles Rinvoq Patent Dispute: What It Means for the Stock
- Is BDTX's Cash balance Enough to Successfully Develop Its NSCLC Drug?
- These 18 stocks will likely lead the market between now and December
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Engene stock, maintains $25 price target
- What's Going On With Johnson & Johnson Stock Friday? - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Boston Scientific stock rating reiterated at Buy by Needham
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer and Bayer
- Johnson & Johnson at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strong Pipeline and Strategic Growth
- 5 Large Drug Stocks to Watch Despite Industry & Macro Headwinds
- J&J Gains FDA Approval for Inlexzoh, Strengthens Pipeline Momentum
- Johnson & Johnson's FDA-Approved Bladder Cancer Drug Offers New Option For Patients Avoiding Surgery - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Johnson & Johnson, SAP, Coca-Cola, Hamilton Beach and SIFCO Industries
- Ion Platform Poised for Cost Optimization: A Margin Lever for ISRG?
- Johnson & Johnson stock steady as FDA approves bladder cancer therapy
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
Daily Range
175.65 177.61
Year Range
140.68 181.16
- Previous Close
- 177.45
- Open
- 177.61
- Bid
- 177.11
- Ask
- 177.41
- Low
- 175.65
- High
- 177.61
- Volume
- 5.442 K
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.19%
- Year Change
- 8.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%