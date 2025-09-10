QuotesSections
JNJ
JNJ: Johnson & Johnson

177.11 USD 0.34 (0.19%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JNJ exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 175.65 and at a high of 177.61.

Follow Johnson & Johnson dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

JNJ News

Daily Range
175.65 177.61
Year Range
140.68 181.16
Previous Close
177.45
Open
177.61
Bid
177.11
Ask
177.41
Low
175.65
High
177.61
Volume
5.442 K
Daily Change
-0.19%
Month Change
0.06%
6 Months Change
10.19%
Year Change
8.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%