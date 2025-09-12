QuotesSections
Currencies / XBRUSD
XBRUSD: Brent Oil vs US Dollar

68.12 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar

XBRUSD price has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 68.06 USD and at a high of 68.72 USD.

Follow Brent Oil vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Brent Oil price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
68.06 68.72
Year Range
58.17 82.82
Previous Close
68.16
Open
68.71
Bid
68.12
Ask
68.42
Low
68.06
High
68.72
Volume
485
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
1.35%
6 Months Change
-8.61%
Year Change
-6.13%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev