Currencies / XBRUSD
XBRUSD: Brent Oil vs US Dollar
68.12 USD 0.04 (0.06%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar
XBRUSD price has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 68.06 USD and at a high of 68.72 USD.
Follow Brent Oil vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Brent Oil price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
68.06 68.72
Year Range
58.17 82.82
- Previous Close
- 68.16
- Open
- 68.71
- Bid
- 68.12
- Ask
- 68.42
- Low
- 68.06
- High
- 68.72
- Volume
- 485
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.61%
- Year Change
- -6.13%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev