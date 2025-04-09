Currencies / AUDNZD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AUDNZD: Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar
1.11683 NZD 0.00086 (0.08%)
Sector: Currency Base: Australian Dollar Profit currency: New Zealand Dollar
AUDNZD exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.11390 NZD and at a high of 1.11691 NZD per 1 AUD.
Follow Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Australian Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUDNZD News
- Australian Dollar Outlook: Price Action Levels on AUD/U
- AUD/NZD hits multi-month high after RBNZ's dovish 25 bps rate cut
- AUD/NZD retreats from multi-week top, flat lines around 1.0965 post-RBA rate decision
- Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD
- Antipodean holds not enough to turn around flows – BNY
- AUD/NZD inches higher to near 1.0900 as RBNZ maintains Official Cash Rate at 3.25%
- AUD/NZD climbs to near 1.0860 as RBA unexpectedly holds interest rates steady at 3.85%
- AUD/NZD slides back closer to 1.0800 after RBNZ’s widely expected 25 bps rate cut
- AUD/NZD declines to one-week low, around mid-1.0800s after RBA’s 25 bps rate cut decision
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Cross holds steady near 1.09 amid mixed momentum
- AUD/NZD price analysis: Cross struggles to hold gains amid mixed signals
- AUD/NZD price analysis: Aussie holds steady near 1.0900 despite overbought signals
- AUD/NZD price analysis: Aussie holds near 1.0900 as bullish tone persists
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie holds near 1.0900 as bullish momentum persists
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie extends gains near 1.0800 as bullish momentum builds
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie softens near 1.0800 as bearish tone gains traction
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie drifts near 1.0800 as bullish structure faces mixed signals
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bullish momentum, buyers don't give up
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie stalls near 1.0800 as bearish pressure builds
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie pressured near mid-1.0800s as long-term trend weakens
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bearish signals emerge ahead of Asia open
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bearish signals deepen as Aussie struggles against Kiwi
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Pair remains under pressure below key moving averages
- AUD/NZD sticks to intraday gains around 1.0800 after RBNZ’s expected 25 bps rate cut
AUDNZD on the Community Forum
- Is it better not to trade at 11 p.m.? (92)
- Newbie's AUDUSD and AUDNZD forecast (6)
- Trading number of currencies from one EA (5)
- AUDNZD (4)
- AUDCAD & AUDNZD data pre 2007? (3)
- IF NOT TRADING THE MAJORS (WHY) (2)
- Charts not showing on some pairs (1)
- The Difference is too high, when placing an order (1)
- History Chart Data (1)
- Indicator readings different on different brokers (MT5) (1)
- MT5 Strategy tester TIME of Reports (1)
- Calculating Historical Data for Exotic Pairs
Trading Applications for AUDNZD
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (12)
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Current price — o
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
️ Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical i
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Deposit Multiplier
Yuri Tikhonov
Deposit Multiplier Advisor is a fully automated grid advisor with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy is to open an initial order on the market based on indicators based on overbought and oversold zones of the instrument. The Expert Advisor then multiplies the volume of one direction with a grid of pending orders with a set distance in points. When the set profit is reached, the basket of orders is closed and the cycle repeats. The lot size can be fixed or calculated as a
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Razor EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL. Only 2 Copies of 10 Left for 745$ Next Price 1990 $ Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs) This is a Multi-Currency strategy for three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD that works on ONE chart. The Algorithm easily passes verification based on Real Quo
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Daily Range
1.11390 1.11691
Year Range
1.06502 1.11899
- Previous Close
- 1.1159 7
- Open
- 1.1152 4
- Bid
- 1.1168 3
- Ask
- 1.1171 3
- Low
- 1.1139 0
- High
- 1.1169 1
- Volume
- 4.102 K
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.66%
- Year Change
- 2.58%
17 September, Wednesday
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.8%
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.8%
- Prev
- -1.1%