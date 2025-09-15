QuotesSections
Currencies / XRPUSD
Back to Cryptocurrencies

XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar

3.0413 USD 0.0008 (0.03%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Ripple Profit currency: US Dollar

XRPUSD price has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 3.0317 USD and at a high of 3.0575 USD.

Follow Ripple vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Ripple price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XRPUSD News

XRPUSD on the Community Forum

Trading Applications for XRPUSD

Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT5 The Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a technical analysis tool based on harmonic structures and designed with asymmetrical Fibonacci ratios. This indicator accurately identifies key points—X, A, B, C, and D—and marks significant potential reversal zones on the chart using red and gray lines for clear visual guidance. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4  | A
FREE
Banana Binary MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Indicators
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this ti
Kenko Trend Trader
Felix Kenechi Onodu
Experts
This is the EA version of the Kenko Trend Indicator mt5. It follows the trend on all instruments and trading pairs according to my improved step and ladder technique. INTRODUCTION For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals.   If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose.   But   renko char
Banana Binary Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this
Kenko Trend Trader mt4
Felix Kenechi Onodu
Experts
This is the EA version of the Kenko Trend Indicator mt4. It follows the trend on all instruments and trading pairs according to   my improved step and ladder technique. INTRODUCTION For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals.   If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose.   But   renko ch
RippleBullRunWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
RippleBullRunwizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XRP/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be
Daily Range
3.0317 3.0575
Year Range
0.4789 3.6612
Previous Close
3.0421
Open
3.0421
Bid
3.0413
Ask
3.0443
Low
3.0317
High
3.0575
Volume
5.550 K
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
8.45%
6 Months Change
46.12%
Year Change
389.66%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev