XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar
3.0413 USD 0.0008 (0.03%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Ripple Profit currency: US Dollar
XRPUSD price has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 3.0317 USD and at a high of 3.0575 USD.
Follow Ripple vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Ripple price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XRPUSD News
XRPUSD on the Community Forum
Daily Range
3.0317 3.0575
Year Range
0.4789 3.6612
- Previous Close
- 3.0421
- Open
- 3.0421
- Bid
- 3.0413
- Ask
- 3.0443
- Low
- 3.0317
- High
- 3.0575
- Volume
- 5.550 K
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 8.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.12%
- Year Change
- 389.66%
