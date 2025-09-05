QuotesSections
BNBUSD: Binance Coin (USD)

956.600 USD 0.953 (0.10%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Profit currency: US Dollar

BNBUSD price has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 952.700 USD and at a high of 962.100 USD.

Follow Binance Coin vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Binance Coin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
952.700 962.100
Year Range
498.814 962.100
Previous Close
955.647
Open
955.607
Bid
956.600
Ask
956.630
Low
952.700
High
962.100
Volume
2.304 K
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
10.39%
6 Months Change
58.15%
Year Change
66.32%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev