Currencies / BNBUSD
BNBUSD: Binance Coin (USD)
956.600 USD 0.953 (0.10%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Profit currency: US Dollar
BNBUSD price has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 952.700 USD and at a high of 962.100 USD.
Follow Binance Coin vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Binance Coin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BNBUSD News
Daily Range
952.700 962.100
Year Range
498.814 962.100
- Previous Close
- 955.647
- Open
- 955.607
- Bid
- 956.600
- Ask
- 956.630
- Low
- 952.700
- High
- 962.100
- Volume
- 2.304 K
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 10.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 58.15%
- Year Change
- 66.32%
