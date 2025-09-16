QuotesSections
Currencies / GOOGL
Back to US Stock Market

GOOGL: Alphabet Inc - Class A

250.93 USD 0.68 (0.27%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOOGL exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 249.47 and at a high of 252.36.

Follow Alphabet Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GOOGL News

Daily Range
249.47 252.36
Year Range
140.57 253.04
Previous Close
251.61
Open
252.13
Bid
250.93
Ask
251.23
Low
249.47
High
252.36
Volume
32.855 K
Daily Change
-0.27%
Month Change
20.44%
6 Months Change
63.21%
Year Change
49.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%