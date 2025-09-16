Currencies / GOOGL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GOOGL: Alphabet Inc - Class A
250.93 USD 0.68 (0.27%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOOGL exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 249.47 and at a high of 252.36.
Follow Alphabet Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOOGL News
- Uber and Lyft stock falls after Waymo gets green light at SFO
- 10 bargain stocks of companies that can increase profits faster than the S&P 500
- Positives Are Priced In For Oracle: But Here's Why I'm Initiating With A Buy Rating (ORCL)
- Here’s how Apple’s stock could transform from AI laggard into a big winner
- SoundHound vs. C3.ai: Which AI Stock Has More Upside Now?
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Criteo stock, citing Google partnership
- Stock Market News for Sep 16, 2025
- OppFi and UnitedHealth have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Oracle, Alphabet and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; Dave & Buster’s falls
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Analysis-From Alphabet to Visa, US giants drive euro-denominated bond surge
- Meta to debut costlier smart glasses with display at annual Connect event
- What 1.1 million messages say about how ChatGPT is actually used
- Wall St edges lower as markets await Fed rate decision, assess retail data
- US futures edge up on Fed rate cut expectations; retail sales data awaited
- Prediction: 3 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now
- Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) Commits £5B in UK AI Investments Ahead of Trump’s Visit - TipRanks.com
- Cameco Stock, Alphabet, Jabil, 3 Others Enter IBD Watchlists
- Retail sales ahead; Trump bid to oust Fed’s Cook rejected - what’s moving markets
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nebius Group, Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia
- Google opens new UK data centre as part of $6.8 bln investment plan
- Google sets out $6.8 billion UK investment ahead of Trump’s state visit
- Australia wants ’minimally invasive’ age checks under teen social media ban
- New Highs, Low Drama
Daily Range
249.47 252.36
Year Range
140.57 253.04
- Previous Close
- 251.61
- Open
- 252.13
- Bid
- 250.93
- Ask
- 251.23
- Low
- 249.47
- High
- 252.36
- Volume
- 32.855 K
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- 20.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.21%
- Year Change
- 49.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%