Currencies / XAGEUR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XAGEUR: Silver vs Euro
35.877 EUR 0.036 (0.10%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: Euro
XAGEUR price has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 35.831 EUR and at a high of 35.925 EUR.
Follow Silver vs Euro dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Silver price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAGEUR News
- Commerzbank raises end-year gold price target ahead of key Fed rate decision
- Silver price hits new 14-year high – Commerzbank
- Silver price today: broadly unchanged on September 16
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- Silver Price Forecast: Bulls pause near mid-$42.00s, eye next breakout
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- Silver price today: broadly unchanged on September 15
- Silver price today: rises on September 12
- Silver price forecast: XAG/USD hits multi-year high, just above $42.00
- Trading Day: Easy does it, fresh peaks for Wall St
- Silver price today: falls on September 11
- Gold prices hold near peaks on rate cut hopes; US CPI looms
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds $41.00, eyes breakout from range
- White House tariff update on gold bars a ’welcome development,’ LBMA says
- Bybit x FXStreet TradFi Report: Why This Week’s CPI and PPI Data Is a Make-or-Break Event
- Silver price today: rises on September 10
- ANZ lifts gold forecast to $3800/oz, sees rally extending into 2026
- ANZ hikes gold price forecast to $3,800 on solid investment demand
- Opinion: Jerome Powell — don’t cut rates!
- Silver price today: falls on September 9
- Opinion: Protect your money from the turmoil at the Federal Reserve
- Silver price today: rises on September 8
- Forex Today - 08/09: Stocks Higher as Fed Rate Controversy
- Silver Forecast 08/09: Struggles at Top of Channel (Video)
Trading Applications for XAGEUR
The BIESUZ expert advisor is a portfolio management algorithm that allows you to create your own forex currency basket . Here are a few random suggestions to help you understand how simple the process is. You can choose from 16 forex pairs, commodities, and indices from our selection. This expert advisor does not offer unrealistic promises such as becoming a millionaire in one year, but it will allow you to grow your money peacefully without grid or martingale strategies. If you purchase BIESUZ
Introducing Argento – Precision Trading for Silver Currency Pairs Send a private message to me after purchase; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA [LINK] Argento is a powerful, multi-currency Expert Advisor (EA) built exclusively for trading silver (XAG) currency pairs such as XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD in H1 timeframe . Developed with pure technical analysis at its core, Argento avoids unreliable and overhyped AI or neural network gimmicks. Instead, it delivers
Currency Strength Inspector
Paolo Miocchi
The Currency Strength Inspector (CSI) is an indicator for MT5 that measures and displays in an intuitive way the relative strength of individual currencies. It evaluates the performance of the major forex currencies (namely AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, and USD) by examining their behavior a gainst all the others' in the same basket. This helps traders to have a global view of the market and its underlying "sentiment", as well as to identify strong and weak currencies for potential trad
SilverPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.64 (14)
Diversify your trading with new instruments, your portfolio will be stronger Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 745 $ Welcome to the SilverPulse AI Hey, I'm SilverPulse AI! This is the first smartest robot that trades Silver or XAG with full pairs like XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD! I check the news every single day and I take advantag
Daily Range
35.831 35.925
Year Range
25.744 36.346
- Previous Close
- 35.841
- Open
- 35.862
- Bid
- 35.877
- Ask
- 35.907
- Low
- 35.831
- High
- 35.925
- Volume
- 2.599 K
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 5.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.87%
- Year Change
- 28.29%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.1%
- Prev
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev