XAGEUR: Silver vs Euro

35.877 EUR 0.036 (0.10%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: Euro

XAGEUR price has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 35.831 EUR and at a high of 35.925 EUR.

Follow Silver vs Euro dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Silver price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

XAGEUR News

Daily Range
35.831 35.925
Year Range
25.744 36.346
Previous Close
35.841
Open
35.862
Bid
35.877
Ask
35.907
Low
35.831
High
35.925
Volume
2.599 K
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
5.67%
6 Months Change
13.87%
Year Change
28.29%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev