SAP: SAP SE ADS
252.56 USD 0.22 (0.09%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SAP exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 248.32 and at a high of 252.56.
Follow SAP SE ADS dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SAP News
Daily Range
248.32 252.56
Year Range
217.51 313.28
- Previous Close
- 252.34
- Open
- 251.52
- Bid
- 252.56
- Ask
- 252.86
- Low
- 248.32
- High
- 252.56
- Volume
- 3.104 K
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- -5.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.91%
- Year Change
- 9.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%