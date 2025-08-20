QuotesSections
SAP
SAP: SAP SE ADS

252.56 USD 0.22 (0.09%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SAP exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 248.32 and at a high of 252.56.

Follow SAP SE ADS dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
248.32 252.56
Year Range
217.51 313.28
Previous Close
252.34
Open
251.52
Bid
252.56
Ask
252.86
Low
248.32
High
252.56
Volume
3.104 K
Daily Change
0.09%
Month Change
-5.38%
6 Months Change
-5.91%
Year Change
9.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%