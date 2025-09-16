QuotesSections
Currencies / BTCJPY
BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen

17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Bitcoin Profit currency: Yen

BTCJPY price has changed by -0.97% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 16894084 JPY and at a high of 17448718 JPY.

Daily Range
16894084 17448718
Year Range
7480150 18150200
Previous Close
17440864
Open
17440922
Bid
17271854
Ask
17271884
Low
16894084
High
17448718
Volume
106.084 K
Daily Change
-0.97%
Month Change
1.74%
6 Months Change
21.90%
Year Change
102.48%
17 September, Wednesday