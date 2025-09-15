QuotesSections
AAPL: Apple Inc

238.88 USD 2.18 (0.92%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AAPL exchange rate has changed by 0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 236.32 and at a high of 241.22.

Follow Apple Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Trading Applications for AAPL

Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Experts
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest.  It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.  Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.  Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY,  AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA  inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
Too good to be true but true
German Mazzaferro
Experts
This is stock trading algo is based on the famous "Too good to be true" strategy, this is a remake. Many improvements have been made. Tip: build an account with only stock trading to diversify your portfolio. Trending assets like stocks may provide large or huge moves this EA may catch. ***IMPORTANT NOTE: This EA works best with Roboforex Broker.  ***Please use this referral when you create an account in Roboforex, to get fees discount and more use the code: GMGC With default settings you can
Daily Range
236.32 241.22
Year Range
169.21 260.08
Previous Close
236.70
Open
237.18
Bid
238.88
Ask
239.18
Low
236.32
High
241.22
Volume
77.303 K
Daily Change
0.92%
Month Change
4.00%
6 Months Change
8.65%
Year Change
4.08%
