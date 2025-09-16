Currencies / ONC
ONC
326.64 USD 5.63 (1.69%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ONC exchange rate has changed by -1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 323.69 and at a high of 327.78.
Daily Range
323.69 327.78
Year Range
172.67 351.27
- Previous Close
- 332.27
- Open
- 327.78
- Bid
- 326.64
- Ask
- 326.94
- Low
- 323.69
- High
- 327.78
- Volume
- 378
- Daily Change
- -1.69%
- Month Change
- -1.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.42%
- Year Change
- 75.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%