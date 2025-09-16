QuotesSections
Currencies / ONC
ONC

326.64 USD 5.63 (1.69%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ONC exchange rate has changed by -1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 323.69 and at a high of 327.78.

Daily Range
323.69 327.78
Year Range
172.67 351.27
Previous Close
332.27
Open
327.78
Bid
326.64
Ask
326.94
Low
323.69
High
327.78
Volume
378
Daily Change
-1.69%
Month Change
-1.02%
6 Months Change
15.42%
Year Change
75.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%