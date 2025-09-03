QuotesSections
Currencies / GLDI
GLDI: Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETNs due Februar

166.93 USD 0.06 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GLDI exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 166.70 and at a high of 167.24.

Follow Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETNs due Februar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
166.70 167.24
Year Range
150.02 167.73
Previous Close
166.99
Open
166.90
Bid
166.93
Ask
167.23
Low
166.70
High
167.24
Volume
15
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
2.45%
6 Months Change
2.56%
Year Change
6.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%