GOOG: Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock
251.14 USD 0.62 (0.25%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOOG exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 249.71 and at a high of 252.51.
Follow Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
249.71 252.51
Year Range
142.66 253.23
- Previous Close
- 251.76
- Open
- 252.35
- Bid
- 251.14
- Ask
- 251.44
- Low
- 249.71
- High
- 252.51
- Volume
- 26.057 K
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- 20.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.70%
- Year Change
- 48.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%